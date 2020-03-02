Mount Vernon graduate Emma Frey, a sophomore at the University of Hawaii, is a member of the school’s women’s swim and dive team.
The team recently won the 2020 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships for the fourth consecutive time.
Frey placed 10th in 200 individual relay with a time of 2 minutes, 4.34 seconds, sixth in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall in 54.68 seconds, and was fifth in the 200 backstroke (1:59.34).
Frey secured personal-best times in all three events and earned second-team all-conference honors in the 100 as well as the 200 backstroke.
While at Mount Vernon, she was a three-time Class 4A state backstroke champion.
Johnson rows for Redhawks
Mount Vernon graduate Miranda Johnson, a freshman at Seattle University, is rowing for the Redhawks.
Johnson was a standout on the softball diamond as well as the basketball court for the Bulldogs.
She is currently one of 11 freshmen on this year’s rowing roster. The team just completed winter workouts.
