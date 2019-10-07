Burlington-Edison graduate Alana Handy is off to a hot start in her senior year for the Chaminade University volleyball team.
Handy has started 11 matches for the Silverswords and has averaged 2.46 points and 2.31 kills per set.
Handy was the Pacific West Conference Newcomer of the Year last year after she transferred from Division I Bethune-Cookman. Last year, she helped the team rise to a ranking as high as No. 6 nationally, and helped the Silverswords set a single-season record in kills.
Handy helped boost Burlington-Edison to two Class 2A state titles (2013, 2015) and was the Skagit Valley Herald Volleyball Player of the Year in her senior season. She was a Co-Rookie of the Year in her first season at Bethune-Cookman.
Chaminade was 11-2 through Thursday.
Brock suiting up for WSU
Mount Vernon’s Tristan Brock has made an impact in his redshirt senior year for the Washington State University football team.
The former Bulldog has appeared in five games, a total that includes a forced fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss.
The former walk-on has played in 42 games for the Cougars. This year’s solo tackles are the first in his career.
He was a three-time first-team All-Wesco selection at linebacker at Mount Vernon and also earned an all-state selection in his senior year. He was a second-team all-state selection his junior year. He is a three-time All-Academic honorable Mention for the Pac-12.
Burgmeier stars in sophomore season
Former La Conner standout Sage Burgmeier has become a defensive standout for the Evergreen State College volleyball team.
Burgmeier has played in 53 sets for the Geoducks and has amassed 100 digs so far this season, a total that includes a season-high 16 against Hope International, 15 against John Brown and 10 each against Corban and College of Idaho.
She played in 27 matches last year, starting five, and was sixth on the team with 107 digs.
She was a two-time first-team all-league selection at La Conner and was a two-time second-team all-state selection for the Braves.
She competed for Evergreen’s track and field team in her freshman season.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.