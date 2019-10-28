Sedro-Woolley graduate Erik Lukner has been a big part of the Bucknell University football team’s season.
Through Oct. 12, the senior offensive lineman had appeared in seven games for the Braves, including clashes with Holy Cross, Villanova and Princeton.
Lukner started seven games in his junior year at left guard and appeared in eight games that year; as a sophomore, he started three games before an injury cut his season short.
He starred for Sedro-Woolley in wrestling and football, helping the Cubs football team to a Class 2A state title in 2014. His younger brother, Sven, is in his freshman season at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Bucknell is located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and plays in the Patriot League.
Three playing at Whitworth
Three Sedro-Woolley graduates play for the Whitworth University football team.
Junior defensive back Bryce Hornbeck has 21 tackles and four passes broken up; sophomore defensive tackle Dylan Peterson has eight tackles; and junior offensive lineman Drew Aungst has made two appearances for the team.
The Pirates are 4-2.
Stamnes sees the field
Former Mount Vernon standout Dakota Stamnes has appeared in 10 games in his sophomore season for the Western Washington University men’s soccer team.
Stamnes has two assists in 315 minutes for the Vikings.
He played in 19 games in his freshman season.
Stamnes helped the Bulldogs to the state quarterfinals in his senior season. He was selected as the Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.
Western Washington went 5-0-1 through its first six games in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 8-3-1 overall in its first 12 games.
