Burlington-Edison graduate Delaney Watson’s soccer season at Boise State is well underway, with the junior having appeared in 10 matches.
Watson has played 395 minutes through the 10 matches, a group of appearances that includes two starts.
The defender’s highlights include an 85-minute appearance during a 3-0 win over Weber State, 77 minutes in a 2-0 shutout of Portland State and 45 minutes in a 3-0 loss to North Dakota.
Watson appeared in 19 matches last season, starting 10. The Broncos allowed only 17 goals that season, one in which Watson was an academic all-Mountain West Conference honoree.
Watson was a four-time team MVP at Burlington-Edison, where she also played basketball and competed in track and field.
She was a four-time all-conference soccer selection and was the Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year in her senior season.
Keltner, Willis appear for Montana State-Northern
Former Anacortes athlete Levi Keltner has found a home as a football player at Montana State-Northern.
The former Seahawks standout, who played football and tennis before graduating high school in 2015, is already making an impact in his freshman season.
Through the Lights’ first six games, he has caught two passes — one for 39 yards against Rocky Mountain, another for 27 yards against Eastern Oregon.
Keltner is not the only former Skagit County standout to play for Montana State-Northern. Former Mount Vernon star Tristin Willis, who is in his freshman season, has appeared in two games as an offensive lineman.
B-E’s Houston at Eastern
Burlington-Edison graduate Julian Houston has seen the football field in his freshman season at Eastern Washington University.
The reserve tight end, who redshirted last year, has appeared in three games for the Eagles.
