MOUNT VERNON — Anacortes boys’ basketball coach Brett Senff said the Seahawks’ coaching staff has “begged” guard Kaeden Flynn to shoot more, even running specific drills to get the pass-first point guard in the habit of getting to the rim.
On Thursday, Flynn showed that he’d been listening to his coaches’ pleas for an aggressive approach ... and he and the Seahawks got their biggest win of the season because of it.
Flynn scored a team-high 14 points, Grayson Eaton scored 12 and Michael Aggergaard buried the go-ahead 3-pointer as the Seahawks knocked off Burlington-Edison 50-46 in the 2A Bi-District Tournament, securing a spot in a winner-to-state game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Mountlake Terrace.
The Seahawks trailed most of the game against the Northwest Conference-champion Tigers, but Aggergaard hit a long 3-pointer late to give them a one-point margin.
Flynn added a driving layup to stretch the lead to three, and later hit a free throw for the final margin.
“You’ve got to put your heart on your sleeve,” Senff said of the loser-out matchup. “We just played free and loose. We played aggressive.”
He said several performances were crucial: Flynn, who was canny both offensively and defensively against a Tigers team that had defeated Anacortes in their two previous matchups; Eaton, who found a way to score against D.J. Clark, a defender Senff said is one of the best in the conference; and Aggergaard, who hit an important shot late.
“Michael has good range, he just needs a look,” Senff said of the junior guard. “He knocked it down from about 30 feet.”
The sixth-seeded Seahawks (14-10) will face third-seeded Mountlake Terrace (17-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon High School with a trip to the regional round of state at stake. Mountlake Terrace beat Liberty 72-62 to reach the matchup with Anacortes.
Clark led the Tigers (20-3) with 17 points.
“Anacortes brought a lot of energy and effort. They played with a lot of heart. Our guys did as well,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. “Down the stretch, they just got the better of us. It was a cool environment ... It just didn’t turn out the way we wanted.”
Kok said he appreciated the year put in by the team’s six seniors.
“They put in a lot of effort and energy,” he said.
