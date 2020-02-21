FEDERAL WAY — The preliminaries of the Washington State Boys’ Swimming and Diving Championships are in the books and several Skagit County participants find themselves in title contention.
In the 4A classification on Friday at the King County Aquatic Center, Mount Vernon’s Luke Pusateri qualified first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 52.54 seconds. He was fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.19 seconds.
Pusateri will swim in both event finals Saturday, and will be joined by teammate Wyatt Carlton, who qualified was seventh in the 100 butterfly (51.69).
The top eight swimmers in the preliminaries advanced to Saturday’s finals.
In the 2A classification, Anacortes’ Jacob Hoxie clocked the fastest preliminary swim in the 100 breaststroke (57.97) and the third fastest time in the 200 individual medley (1:58.54).
Beau Omdal of Anacortes qualified first in the 100 butterfly (52.22) and was second in the 500 freestyle (4:44.44).
Anacortes’ Jacob Erickson was sixth in the 50 freestyle (22.39) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (48.88) while Ryan Horr was sixth in the 500 freestyle (4:54.42) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (55.43).
Seahawks diver Jacob Tallering is sixth heading into the finals after posting a score of 179.45 points. Teammate Fletcher Olson was eighth with a score of 168.10.
Anacortes’ relay teams will certainly make their presence felt in the finals, as the Seahawks qualified third in the 200 medley (1:39.56), fourth in the 400 freestyle (3:19.77) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:33.64).
Burlington-Edison will be represented by Charlie Rasco, who finished fourth in the 100 freestyle (48.58), as well as its 200 freestyle relay team that finished sixth (1:34.0).
Lachlan Boyd of Sedro-Woolley finished second in the diving preliminaries after amassing a score of 203.5 points
