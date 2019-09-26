BURLINGTON — Austyn Frazier’s family tree might as well have tiger stripes.
The Burlington-Edison senior, who will likely be a big part of the Tigers’ plans as they enter Northwest Conference play this week, comes from a family with a lengthy tradition in Tigers football. His grandfather Roy played, as did his father Jeff.
Older brothers Tyson and Quyntin played.
Quyntin was the Skagit Valley Herald’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.
Frazier said he didn’t need any prompting to jump right into the family tradition.
“I’ve played ever since I could,” he said. “I started when I was in second or third grade. I wanted to right away. I always had a football in my hands.”
Frazier, listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, has come up big on both offense and defense in the Tigers’ nonconference schedule.
He has 118 yards receiving and has been all over the field on defense.
He said his family is always around to give him a boost, such as advice on the best way to practice and play.
“My brothers taught me a lot of plays, how the coaches coach, and how they’ll yell at you for doing certain things,” Frazier said. “They taught me to pay attention and work hard.”
The family shows its support on game day, too.
Frazier said the number of family members watching from the stands has at times reached double digits.
“Pretty much the whole family comes ... my aunt and uncle, brothers, their girlfriends,” he said.
Burlington-Edison coach Herb Lehman said he enjoys seeing the tradition pass to Frazier and other players whose families are rooted in the program’s traditions.
“That’s what I think of when I think of Burlington football,” he said. “I watched Austyn’s dad play. It’s fun to see generations of kids coming through.”
Frazier said he’s pleased to be a part of it after going to his brothers’ games, seeing the photos on the wall and the jerseys and helmets his relatives kept as keepsakes.
“I always hoped it would happen to me, and now it is,” he said.
