Burlington-Edison's Wyatt Walker wrapped up a stellar prep basketball career for the Tigers this past season.
His efforts on the hardwood, however, will not end. Walker recently signed a letter of intent to play for Whitworth University, a Division III school in Spokane.
"I feel like all the extra hours I spent in the gym and all the long AAU tournaments definitely paid off," he said. "I am really looking forward to this opportunity."
Walker was named the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association 2A State Player of the Year and earned first-team honors in the Northwest Conference.
The 6-foot, 7-inch forward/center averaged 13.4 points per game — sixth best in Skagit County — for a talented Burlington-Edison squad that finished 20-3.
He joins a Pirates team that went 23-6 and was in the middle of a historic run, advancing to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitworth showed interested following a basketball camp Walker participated in that was held at Gonzaga University.
Walker was impressed by the Whitworth team and coaches. He had received offers from George Fox University and Pacific Lutheran University, but Whitworth was his top choice.
"The culture of the team reminded me of my team's (culture) from the last two years," Walker said. "It just naturally felt like home. The team was super welcoming, and it just felt like the right spot for me from the start."
He also liked the family-style environment, with coaches bringing their kids onto campus to interact with the team.
Walker will continue to work on specific aspects of his game to make it onto the court for the Pirates.
"They loved the way I can pass and run the floor (and) that they can count on me to get the ball to the open guy and to make plays," he said. "They liked I can shoot the 3 and also get inside, that I was a versatile player who could contribute to their style of play."
Attending on an academic scholarship, Walker said he's undecided on what he'll study, possibly engineering or business management/logistics.
