LA CONNER — Heading into her freshman season, Justine Benson was referred to as her team’s “secret weapon.”
Benson isn’t much of a secret anymore, and neither is the La Conner girls’ basketball team around her as they head full-steam into postseason play starting tonight.
Benson became the La Conner girls’ basketball program’s all-time leading scorer last week, and now the highly regarded Braves are poised for a potentially deep postseason run.
The 18-2 Braves face Crosspoint Academy tonight in the Tri-District 2B Tournament.
The Braves have no shortage of players who can score as three average in double digits, and two more average better than eight points a game.
But their offensive attack is led by Benson, whose 17.5 points per game leads the county and who has tallied 1,498 career points — one more than that of previous school record holder Alethia Edwards.
Benson is sixth on the all-time Skagit County girls’ basketball scoring list.
Benson wasn’t aware how close she was to the record before teammates whispered her ongoing total to her during the first quarter of her record-setting game last week. One kept track of how close she was on a whiteboard in the corner of the gym.
“I wasn’t aware they were counting until the end of the first quarter. They said things like, ‘You’re eight points away,’” Benson said. “I had no idea they were going to do that.”
Braves coach Scott Novak said, “She gets her points in so many ways. Not just 3s ... in the key, on the break, on rebounds. And the system is good for her. We can get up and down the court, but there’s structure, too.”
Benson gives plenty of credit to her coaching staff and teammates. They were especially welcoming early, she said.
“Every bucket I owe to what I’ve learned here,” she said. “When I was a freshman, (my older teammates) wanted me to score. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, she’s just a freshman.’ As a senior (now) I know they have faith in me but they had faith in me as a freshman.”
Novak said Benson’s scoring prowess was apparent as early as summer league play before her freshman season. She scored 17 points in her first varsity game, he said.
As her career with the Braves comes to a close, Benson is confident the Braves are ready to close out strong — and learn from what’s come before.
She said in previous years, the Braves may have gotten down on themselves if they trailed.
With tough opponents sure to come sooner or later, she said the Braves will have the confidence to battle back.
“One thing we focus on is if we’re losing during a game, that hasn’t meant you’ve lost,” Benson said. “We know teams will challenge us. But there are good things to come.”
