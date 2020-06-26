ALGER — Two of the three races at Skagit Speedway late Thursday saw late, dramatic moves by the eventual winners.
In the 360 sprints, Devon Borden had already moved from his starting position of sixth to second before he passed leader Corbyn Fauver with three laps to go — claiming a lead he'd hold until the checkered flag.
In the sportsman sprints, Jesse Schlotfeldt wheeled his way through a dramatic series of moves to upend leader Kelsey Carpenter for his first feature win at the track.
Evan Margeson was also a winner Thursday, leading every lap for the victory in the 25-lap focus midget race.
It was the fourth night of racing this season in a pay-per-view format. The grandstands are empty of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, but the races are available to watch at skagitspeedway.tv.
In the 360 race, Fauver held a lead for most of the 25-lap race. After passing several opponents, the hard-charging Borden tested several corners before he nabbed the lead on Lap 23. Eric Fisher, Fauver, Brock Lemley and Jason Solwold made up the rest of the top five.
The sportsman sprints were a similar story, where Carpenter led until Schlotfeldt got past. Eric Turner, Sean Johnson, Bill Rude and Brett McGhie made up the remaining drivers in the top five.
Margeson didn't need any dramatics to win the focus midgets. Jared Peterson finished second, followed by Nik Larson, Nick Evans and Shane Smith.
