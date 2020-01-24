SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team notched another win Friday night, however, this victory may have been just a bit sweeter seeing how it was over Sedro-Woolley.
The Tigers pulled away late to secure the 51-32 Northwest Conference victory.
Sedro-Woolley (1-8, 6-10) was certainly game as the home team trailed by just seven points midway through the fourth quarter of the Chickenfest matchup.
“Rivalry games are always played tight,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. “Sedro-Woolley came out and played hard, especially in the second quarter.”
The Tigers (8-0, 14-1) responded in the second half, particularly on the defensive end where Burlington-Edison held Sedro-Woolley to 10 points.
“We held them to seven points in the third quarter and three in the fourth,” Kok said. “Props to our guys defensively.”
Offensively, the Tigers were led by Jackson Reisner’s 21 points.
La Conner Braves 64, Concrete Lions 25
LA CONNER — Charlie Cram’s 13 points led four Braves in double-digit scoring in the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
Josh Jolly, Eljiah Porter and Isaiah Price each scored 10 as the Braves improved to 4-1, 5-8.
Levi Lowry led Concrete with 11 points.
“Todd does an incredible job with those guys ... as small a roster as they have, it feels like there are seven guys on the court when we’re playing,” Lions coach Levi Stewart said. “La Conner has a great environment, it’s a great place for our guys to play.”
He said freshman Lucas Sahlin played well.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 67, Anacortes Seahawks 64
ANACORTES — Jaden DeBoer hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the Lyncs the Northwest Conference win, but Anacortes coach Brett Senff liked what he saw from his team.
“Our energy was through the roof. Our effort was through the roof,” he said. “We played a style of Anacortes basketball we needed for us to move in the right direction this year.”
Grayson Eaton led the Seahawks (3-5, 7-8) with 20 points.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 50,
MV Christian Hurricanes 49
MOUNT VERNON — Dylan Roberson made a 3-point play late to lift the Hurricanes to the Northwest 2B/1B win.
“He did an up-and-under, then made the basket and his free throw,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
Canaan VanderArk led the Hurricanes (2-2, 5-8) with 16 points and Chris Wyatt and Josh Denton scored 12 each.
Lake Stevens Vikings 47,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 46
MOUNT VERNON — Isaiah Brown scored 21 points for the Bulldogs, but Mount Vernon took the narrow loss at home to fall to 3-5 in the Wesco 4A, 7-7 overall.
