The Sedro-Woolley doubles tennis team of senior Dylan Scheib and junior Kai Greenough had quite the season.
The two have to wait, however, to see if their season extends into the Class 2A State Tournament after earning state alternate status with a fourth-place finish at the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
“We want to get into (state),” Scheib said. “It would be really cool and a lot of fun to be able to play in that tournament. I guess we’ll see what happens.”
The two won’t have to wait to be named Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Tennis Players of the Year.
Scheib and Greenough were a dynamic duo on the courts of the Northwest Conference this past season.
Scheib was voted first-team all-conference and Greenough was named to the second team.
“These guys always gave 100% effort,” Sedro-Woolley coach Joel Howard said. “They have great attitudes and are very competitive.”
The pair had 14 wins this season.
After the two played doubles last year, Scheib began this year in singles. Still, the plan all along was for the two to get back together once conference play started.
“This year went great,” Greenough said. “Better than I thought it was going to go. It was a lot of fun and the best season for me so far.”
The two play a lot of tennis during the summer months and said the extra work has helped them improve.
Greenough said his overhead improved as did his serving.
“I kind of tweaked it,” he said of his serve. “I practiced a little different toss. I was able to hit it harder.”
Scheib said while his serve was the same, his serving accuracy improved.
“I worked on keeping it in,” he said of his serve. “And my backhand lob got better.”
The pair sort of fell into the sport of tennis. Neither played a sport in the fall and tennis was a viable option.
“I didn’t start playing until my freshman year,” Scheib said. “I decided not to play football so I needed something to keep me in shape for basketball.”
Greenough also started playing his freshman year. His reasoning was straightforward: “I wanted to letter in three sports.”
Eventually, the two became a doubles team, and a pretty good one at that.
“These guys communicate with each other well and can both play defensive tennis when necessary,” Howard said. “And they can play aggressive tennis as well, especially with passing shots, overheads and volleys. I think they had good chemistry and complement each other well.”
Chemistry is the key.
“We just worked on making the shots we were most comfortable with,” Scheib said.
“And to know what shot to make at what time,” Greenough added.
Howard said the two complemented each other’s play and both brought something different to the court.
“Dylan’s strengths are his mental toughness and attention to strategy,” Howard said. “Kai’s strengths are his positive attitude and quickness.”
