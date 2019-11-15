YAKIMA — You can’t top a season as perfect as the La Conner volleyball team had last year, but as the Braves demonstrated Friday, it’s possible to equal one.
The Braves followed up last year’s undefeated season and state title by accomplishing the same feat with a similar — though not identical — roster, beating Northwest Christian of Colbert 3-0 in the championship to win the program’s fifth state title.
The Braves started the day by bouncing back from a third-set loss to beat Mossyrock 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 25-8 in the semifinals in the Yakima SunDome. In the finals, they reeled off seven straight points to erase a third-set deficit and win the title with a sweep, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22.
“What an amazing journey with an incredible group of girls,” said La Conner coach Suzanne Marble, who has been at the helm for each Braves’ title. “When that final ball goes down, you know you won’t ever have that team back again ... That was a pretty cool moment, just the realization that these girls pushed through everything.”
To reach that moment, Marble said, the Braves had a long day of volleyball starting with a matchup with Mossyrock, the team they defeated last year for the state crown.
“It was a huge defensive match. (We) battled and battled and battled,” she said.
Justine Benson had 36 assists, 35 digs and six kills in that match. Ellie Marble had 18 kills, 38 digs and four aces and Joanie Benson had nine kills. Morgan Herrera had 35 digs and eight kills and Rachel Cram had 40 digs.
Justine Benson said the team did a good job centering itself after the third-set loss.
“We talked to each other (and said) ‘This fourth set, we need to think about what we want at the end.’ We played so much better when we focused on that end goal,” she said.
That end goal came against a Northwest Christian squad that Suzanne Marble had scouted and been impressed with.
“I scouted them against Liberty (Spangle) and ... they were the real deal,” she said. “They did a great job (against us) ... I was impressed with their outside hitter and their setter was good. But I think we were too much to handle.”
The Braves trailed 22-18 in the third set, but with Herrera serving and Ellie Marble in the front row, which Suzanne Marble said is among their toughest formations, they erased their opponent’s lead and claimed the title.
Justine Benson had 32 assists, Ellie Marble had 22 digs and 18 kills, and Joanie Benson had nine kills. Herrera had 23 digs and four kills, and Cram had 21 digs.
The first-place trophy is the fifth nabbed by the Braves (20-0), and marks the second time they’ve won back-to-back state titles.
“It was never about ourselves,” Herrera said. “It was about the team as one. It was a good day to be a teammate.”
