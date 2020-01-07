MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon girls’ basketball team had its hands full Monday night when the Bulldogs took to the court against Cedarcrest in a nonconference game.
The Red Wolves took advantage of the fact the Bulldogs were playing without starting point guard Maliyah Johnson, turning turnovers into points on their way to the 42-32 victory.
“Playing without Maliyah was a challenge,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “We had way too many turnovers.”
Cedarcrest led 23-17 at halftime as the Bulldogs kept it close throughout by way of stiff defense.
“Defensively, we played very well,” Nutting said. “That really gave us a chance.”
Mount Vernon’s Victoria Heino led the team in scoring with 15 points and was the only Bulldog to reach double digits.
“Tayla Davenport may have only scored one point,” Nutting said, “but she came off the bench with a lot of energy and just played hard. She really sparked the rest to the girls.”
The Bulldogs are 3-4 overall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.