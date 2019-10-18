MOUNT VERNON — Football coach Nic Vasilchek was worried about a possible letdown Friday night when his Mount Vernon squad took on a winless Jackson team.
But his players showed him there was no chance of a letdown and even less of a chance of a Timberwolves’ victory as the Bulldogs were dominant in a 56-9 shellacking.
And the Western 4A Conference game wasn’t even that close as the Bulldogs led 37-0 at the end of the first quarter and 50-0 at halftime.
With the win, Mount Vernon goes to 3-2 in conference and 4-3 overall.
The Bulldogs now have their sights squarely set on the playoffs. Win their next game and they are the No. 4 seed from their conference, win their final two and they’ll be the No. 3 seed.
“My number one concern was that we just might play down to our competition,” Vasilchek said. “That we would let them hang around and gain some confidence. That didn’t happen. I am happy with the way the team came out and controlled the game.”
Carlos Garcia had a pair of touchdowns (19 and 21 yards) for the Bulldogs on passes from quarterback Skyler Jensen. Jensen’s third touchdown pass went to tight end Van Stroosma.
“Carlos had a great game,” Vasilchek said. “And Skyler just continues to get better and better. He did a great job checking to the right guys and didn’t turn the ball over.”
The second play of the game for the Bulldogs was Jensen connecting with Garcia for a 40-yard gain. That set up Jensen’s touchdown run from the 7-yard line that opened the floodgates.
The Bulldogs’ defense was dominant as the Jackson running backs were met time and time again in the backfield by the likes of Stroosma, Trevor Beaner and Garcia. More often than not, Mount Vernon’s line of scrimmage was on the Jackson side of the 50.
At half, the Timberwolves had more negative rushing plays than positive ones.
Rushing touchdowns were collected by Jensen, Miguel Castro and Beaner. The Bulldogs also went to their bag of tricks, converting on three 2-point conversions by way of the “swinging-gate” formation.
On special teams, Beaner got underneath a semi-blocked punt for the Bulldogs and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 22-0 early in the second quarter.
It was that sort of game for the home team as the visitors failed to mount any sort of threat.
Both of Jackson’s scores came late in the final quarter. The Timberwolves kicked a field from 36 yards out and scored a touchdown in the final minute.
“What made this game was getting all our second- and third-string guys in,” Vasilchek said. “They work hard on our scout teams and to get them varsity game time is great.”
