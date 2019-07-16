The Burlington-Edison Little League all-stars left no doubt about which was the best team in District 11.
Burlington-Edison cruised to the majors division title Sunday, needing only four innings to beat South Whidbey 10-0 at Oak Harbor's Windjammer Park.
For the tournament, Burlington-Edison outscored its opponents 48-1.
With the victory, the team will travel to Richland to play in the Little League State Tournament.
Burlington-Edison's first game is at 2 p.m. Saturday against Spokane Little League.
In the district championship game, Burlington-Edison's Tyler Walker pitched all four innings, throwing a one-hit shutout and striking out 10.
The team was led at the plate by Hudson Baker, who went 2-for-2, while Cash Cullop and Chloe Howe were each 2-for-3. Antonio Rodriquez, Asher Moe and Hamza Abdalle were 1-for-2, while Owen Stewart finished 1-for-1.
Burlington-Edison reached the title game following a 4-0 blanking of South Whidbey on Thursday.
In that game, Burlington-Edison amassed four runs on six hits. Zak Fleshman went 1-for-1, while Cullop was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Baker finished the game 1-for-2.
Walker, Cullop and Abdalle combined to throw a no-hit shutout for Burlington-Edison, striking out 13.
