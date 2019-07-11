OAK HARBOR — The Burlington-Edison 12U All-Star baseball team continued its winning ways Tuesday at the District 11 Tournament.
Burlington-Edison won its second consecutive game, blanking Sedro-Woolley 12-0 at Windjammer Park.
In its opening two games, Burlington-Edison has outscored its opposition 32-1.
Chloe Howe and Hamza Abdalle combined to throw a two-hit shutout against Sedro-Woolley.
From the plate, Espyn Landrum was 2-for-2, while Cash Cullop finished 3-for-4.
Burlington-Edison will continue tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday against South Whidbey in the semifinals.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.