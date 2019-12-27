BURIEN — The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team shook off a little holiday rust and picked up a win Thursday night against Inglemoor in the Sterling Christmas Shootout at Kennedy Catholic High School.
D.J. Clark scored a team-high 20 points, Jackson Reisner added 19 points, and the Tigers knocked off the Class 4A Vikings 73-57.
“It’s hard coming back from a break,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said.
Kok said his team took a little while to get things going before putting away Inglemoor.
Everybody who played for the Tigers got in the scorebook, with Wyatt Walker also reaching double figures at 13 points.
“It’s always cool when everybody can score,” Kok said.
The Tigers (7-0) will play the host team Kennedy Catholic at 7 p.m. today.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.