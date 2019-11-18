BURLINGTON — Moira MacKay will be taking her abilities on the soccer field to the next level after signing a national letter of intent to play at Seattle Pacific University.
Surrounded by teammates and family, the Burlington-Edison senior signed on the dotted line Friday to play for the NCAA Division II school.
MacKay was the 2018 Skagit Valley Herald Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year as well as the 2018 Northwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
“I am super excited,” MacKay said. “I get to play for the Falcons. It’s ideal.”
MacKay will take to the field in 2022 after returning from a Mormon mission.
“The atmosphere there was really good,” MacKay said of visiting the campus, meeting the coaching staff and her eventual teammates. “It really felt like a family. I know that may sound kind of corny, but it really did.”
MacKay added she was looking for a small school within a big city. Seattle Pacific, a private Christian university with 4,000 students, fits that description.
“I really loved it there,” she said. “Small campus, big city. Exactly what I wanted.”
She plans on studying business to start before eventually entering law school.
The Falcons hadn’t shown much interest in the forward early, but MacKay found her way onto their radar this year.
“I went to a tournament,” she said. “They (Seattle Pacific) were there. I was there. It all worked out.”
And now that a decision has been made, MacKay said she feels a sense of relief.
“I get to keep playing soccer and that’s exciting,” she said. “I have always wanted to play college soccer and now I am going to get that chance. It’s a really big deal.”
