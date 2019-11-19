Ryan Riggs was looking to continue his lacrosse career at a small college in a small town.
As it turned out, a small university just starting its lacrosse program, found him.
Riggs, a Burlington-Edison senior, recently signed a national letter of intent to play goalie for Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois.
A private, Catholic university with a student body of about 1,100, the Hawks are an NCAA Division II school playing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
This will be the university’s first year fielding a lacrosse team. It will have a roster comprised solely of freshmen and sophomores.
“It’s a brand-new program,” Riggs said. “So that makes it even more exciting. We get to build the tradition.”
The Hawks were one of numerous lacrosse programs that actively recruited Riggs.
Riggs has played goalie in the Washington High School Boys’ Lacrosse Association-sanctioned Northwest League. This year, he was the first player in the Northwest League’s history to be named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American.
He has been named all-league twice and has also won a state title.
Riggs plans on majoring in secondary education focusing on history.
“I had my criteria,” he said. “I sifted through schools to see if they fit that. School size, class size, major, the town. Quincy fit my criteria.”
He visited the campus twice and knew almost immediately it was the place for him.
“I really liked it there after my first visit,” Riggs said. “I like the country lifestyle and the small community. It just had this real good feeling. I knew it was the place for me.
“It’s a super-small school, which is what I wanted. I looked at Division I schools, but they just weren’t what I was looking for.”
Of course, having the chance to play immediately for a new program was also a plus, as was Quincy’s support of the program. The school is in the process of finishing a new weight room as well as renovating its stadium.
“This is the next step,” Riggs said. “For me to play at the next level while also getting a good education. While I’m there, I’ll get to see a lot of things change.
“I still have a high school season left, so there is still a lot of work to do.”
Riggs gave credit where it was due.
“I’ve accomplished a lot,” he said. “But I couldn’t have done it without my family, coaches, and the guys who play in front of me.
“My mom (Chris), she’s my No. 1 supporter. And my dad (Steve), since day one, he’s been shooting on me. They got me on this path and it’s the right one.”
