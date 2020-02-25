BURLINGTON — Burington-Edison senior Wyatt Walker has been named the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association 2A Player of the Year.
Walker averaged 13.4 points a game for a Tigers team that went 20-3 and was No. 1 in the Class 2A RPI rankings much of the season.
“Obviously, he meant a lot to our team,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. “And him being recognized is great for our team and the community. It’s exciting and very well deserved because with the type of basketball we play, we don’t necessarily have the biggest stat guys. It’s more team than individual people.”
At 6-foot-7, Walker was the tallest player on the Burlington-Edison roster and one of the team’s most experienced players. Kok said he was more often than not responsible for guarding the opposition’s top big man.
Walker was effective on both ends of the court. While Kok said they pounded the ball inside to him on offense, it was rebounding where he said the senior really improved.
“He’s just an extremely versatile player,” Kok said. “He can shoot, play defense, play the post, rebound. We leaned on him. He is an unselfish player.
“Rebounding was his biggest improvement. When I first got him as a wide-eyed sophomore, we told him he could be a great rebounder if he worked at it. That’s the thing about Wyatt, he was willing to do whatever it took to improve.”
