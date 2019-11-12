The Burlington-Edison Youth Football League’s junior division team won a Super Bowl title Saturday.
The Tigers beat Anacortes 56-12 to claim the North Cascade Youth Football League’s Mountain Division championship at Mount Vernon High School.
Burlington-Edison got off to a great start when quarterback Braydin Hooper scrambled for the first touchdown of the game.
Running back Hamza Abdalla had a great game with two carries over 90 yards and a total of four touchdowns.
Burlington-Edison’s defense allowed one touchdown in the first half to Brock Beaner and one late in the game.
After an 8-0 regular season, which included a 27-24 win over Anacortes, Burlington-Edison entered the playoffs as the Mountain Division’s top seed.
After a bye, the Tigers beat Bellingham Black 50-12 before their rematch with Anacortes.
The team now moves on to a regional tournament game.
