The Burlington-Edison Youth Football League’s junior division team won a North Cascade Youth Football League title Saturday at Mount Vernon High School.

The Burlington-Edison Youth Football League’s junior division team won a Super Bowl title Saturday.

The Tigers beat Anacortes 56-12 to claim the North Cascade Youth Football League’s Mountain Division championship at Mount Vernon High School.

Burlington-Edison got off to a great start when quarterback Braydin Hooper scrambled for the first touchdown of the game.

Running back Hamza Abdalla had a great game with two carries over 90 yards and a total of four touchdowns.

Burlington-Edison’s defense allowed one touchdown in the first half to Brock Beaner and one late in the game.

After an 8-0 regular season, which included a 27-24 win over Anacortes, Burlington-Edison entered the playoffs as the Mountain Division’s top seed.

After a bye, the Tigers beat Bellingham Black 50-12 before their rematch with Anacortes.

The team now moves on to a regional tournament game.

