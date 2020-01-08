Burlington-Edison will add 10 members Friday night to its sports hall of fame.
The ceremony will be held at halftime of the varsity girls' home basketball game against Ferndale.
The game starts at 7:15 p.m.
Those being inducted are Keith Wiemerslage (Class of 1977), Jack Hurd (1978), Tom Jensen (1982), Tad Kaufman (1983), Lori Wilhonen (1983), Steve Nightingale (1983), Rick Anderson (1984), Steve Lacey (1984), Ryan Cannon (1984) and Erik Saunders (1984).
The school's hall of fame started in 2006. This is the 13th hall of fame class.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.