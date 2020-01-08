Goskagit

Burlington-Edison will add 10 members Friday night to its sports hall of fame.

The ceremony will be held at halftime of the varsity girls' home basketball game against Ferndale.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m.

Those being inducted are Keith Wiemerslage (Class of 1977), Jack Hurd (1978), Tom Jensen (1982), Tad Kaufman (1983), Lori Wilhonen (1983), Steve Nightingale (1983), Rick Anderson (1984), Steve Lacey (1984), Ryan Cannon (1984) and Erik Saunders (1984).

The school's hall of fame started in 2006. This is the 13th hall of fame class.

