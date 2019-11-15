ELLENSBURG — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team earned two wins Friday at the Class 2A state tournament.
If the Tigers match that feat Saturday, they’ll have another state championship.
The Tigers beat Cheney in the first round 25-10, 25-16, 25-15, then followed it with a win against White River in the quarterfinals 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11. The two wins sent Burlington-Edison to a matchup with Ellensburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.
A win there would advance the Tigers to the title match at Central Washington University, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers are no strangers to state-tournament appearances, with this year’s bid being their 14th in a row. (Burlington-Edison has won six titles in school history.) Coach Tawnya Brewer said the Tigers’ state experience helped calm potential jitters early on.
“They played really well ... with confidence and persistence. They were aggressive,” Brewer said. “I think it helps a lot of them have been here before. We were able to shake the nerves off right away and do what they’ve been doing.”
Brewer said she was especially pleased with the team’s performance against White River, a tough team the Tigers had faced twice already this season.
“They played really well against White River. White River is a scrappy team. It’s the third time we’ve played them and that can be tough sometimes,” she said.
Katie King had a career-high 34 kills, Amey Rainaud had 51 assists and Lauryn Dykstra had nine kills for the Tigers, with Bronte Lacy adding eight kills.
Next up, the Tigers will face an Ellensburg team that topped Tumwater 3-1 to advance to the matchup with the Tigers.
