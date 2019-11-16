ELLENSBURG — For the 10th year in a row, the Burlington-Edison volleyball team earned a trophy at the state tournament.
Ellensburg derailed the Tigers’ hopes for a state title with a 3-1 win in the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament (15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18), and Washington defeated them 3-2 in the follow-up (22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 15-11), but the Tigers came away with fourth place, one spot better than last year’s fifth-place finish.
“The Ellensburg match was a little disappointing, but we bounced back and played Washington tough,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
Katie King had 26 kills and 15 digs against Ellensburg, while Amey Rainaud had 39 assists and Lauryn Dykstra had eight kills.
“In the first set (Ellensburg) came out slow and I thought ‘Wow, this’ll be a quick match.’ And from then on, they played flawless,” Brewer said. “We’d played them a couple times throughout the year and they were a tougher team than when we played them. They had a hometown crowd, a little extra motivation.
“They played their A game and we didn’t. When you get to the end, you’ve got to play your best.”
This year’s tournament was moved from the original site of Saint Martin’s University to Central Washington University in Ellensburg due to a facility scheduling conflict.
Against Washington in the match for third and fourth, King had 27 kills and 17 digs, Rainaud had 44 assists and Dykstra had 13 kills and 25 digs.
“Lauryn played really solid defense,” Brewer said.
Ridgefield defeated Ellensburg 25-16, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14 for the state championship.
