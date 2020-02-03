Burlington-Edison vs. Lynden
Zach Watson (right) and his Burlington-Edison boys' basketball teammates will take on Lynden on Saturday night.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

Tickets are on sale for a Saturday boys' basketball game between the top two Class 2A teams in the state.

Burlington-Edison (16-1) will host Lynden (16-1) at 7:15 p.m. in a Northwest Conference game.

The matchup between the top two teams in the Class 2A state RPI rankings — Burlington-Edison is No. 1 and Lynden is No. 2 — is a makeup of a Jan. 16 game that was postponed by snowy weather.

Tickets are on sale from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the Burlington-Edison athletics office, and are also being sold at Lynden High School.

A maximum of 1,200 tickets will be sold.

Those who have free access to the game — students with ASB cards and those with regular season passes — will need to pick up a ticket at no cost to gain entry into the game.

