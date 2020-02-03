Tickets are on sale for a Saturday boys' basketball game between the top two Class 2A teams in the state.
Burlington-Edison (16-1) will host Lynden (16-1) at 7:15 p.m. in a Northwest Conference game.
The matchup between the top two teams in the Class 2A state RPI rankings — Burlington-Edison is No. 1 and Lynden is No. 2 — is a makeup of a Jan. 16 game that was postponed by snowy weather.
Tickets are on sale from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the Burlington-Edison athletics office, and are also being sold at Lynden High School.
A maximum of 1,200 tickets will be sold.
Those who have free access to the game — students with ASB cards and those with regular season passes — will need to pick up a ticket at no cost to gain entry into the game.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.