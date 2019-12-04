MOUNT VERNON — Daniel Sharpe came off the bench for 27 points Wednesday as the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team put up eye-popping numbers in a victory over Northwest Indian College.

The undefeated Cardinals won 114-49 behind Sharpe's game-high total, 19 points from Willie Thomas III and 14 from Marquan Williams. DeMarcus Hall-Scriven had eight points and 11 rebounds, and Daniel Santana, Anthony Iglesia and Kaleb Duitsman scored nine points each. 

"It was really great to see Danny Sharpe have a big game," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said.

The Cardinals improved to 6-0 and have scored 100 or more points in five games. 

