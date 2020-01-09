Skagit Valley College men's basketball player Anthony Iglesia is drawing notice for his stellar season.
The Northwest Athletic Conference picked Iglesia as its Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week after he averaged 17 points and 4 1/2 assists to help the Cardinals to a 4-0 stretch that included a win over top-ranked Clackamas.
Iglesia was named MVP of the Clackamas Holiday Tournament and had 30 points, 10 steals and six rebounds in the win against the Clackamas.
“Anthony's leadership has been huge for us all season leading us to a 15-0 start," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said in a news release.
