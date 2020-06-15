The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team will look very different next season.
Several of the team's standouts are moving on to play at four-year schools, while another new recruit has been added to an already robust incoming class.
After a Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament-qualifying season that saw a coaches' ranking as high as No. 1 in the conference, sophomores Willie Thomas III, Danny Sharpe and Cade Isakson will head to new teams.
Thomas will play at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, Sharpe at Northwest University in Kirkland and Isakson at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.
Thomas, a 6-foot-6 forward from Tacoma, was the NWAC North Region's Defensive Player of the Year and an all-region first-team selection after a season in which he averaged 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds a game.
He'll join a Division II team that went 12-18 last year and qualified for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament. Former Central Washington University head coach Greg Sparling is now at the helm of the Nanooks.
Sharpe, who averaged 7.2 and 3.3 rebounds last season, will join a Northwest University team that went 18-12 last year and recently got a commitment from another Skagit County standout: Sedro-Woolley High School guard Isaiah Guerero.
Northwest University plays in the NAIA Division II Cascade Collegiate Conference, where it faces conference opponents such as College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
Isakson, a former multisport star for Sedro-Woolley High School, joins a Point Loma team coming off a 24-6 season. The team plays in the Division II Pacific West Conference.
While some players depart, the Cardinals will welcome another new recruit in 6-foot-6 guard Jarron Quarles. Quarles averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and was named all-district for his play for Cornerstone Christian in Weatherford, Texas.
