The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team has added another player to its roster for next season.
Will Bailey of River View High School in Kennewick has committed to the Cardinals, the team announced Monday.
Bailey averaged a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) to help boost the Panthers to a 23-4 record last season. At 6-foot-5 he's able to play multiple positions.
Bailey joins a recruiting class that includes guards Damani Green and D.J. Clark, wing Malik Howard, and post players Lezjuan Harris and Josiah Miller. Clark hails from Burlington-Edison High School.
Last year's team was on the verge of taking the court for its first game in the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament when officials canceled it due to the still-growing pandemic.
The Cardinals were the second-seeded team out of the North Region after a historic season that saw them go 25-4 and rise as high as the top position in the NWAC coaches poll.
