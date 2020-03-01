BELLINGHAM — The Skagit Valley College baseball team turned in a pair of strong games Sunday to improve to 6-2.
The Cardinals beat the University of Calgary 9-0 and 2-1 at Sehome High School, completing a four-game weekend sweep.
“Obviously, I’m happy with the sweep,” coach Shane Servoss said. “The guys did what they needed to do.”
In the first game, Mount Vernon graduate Ryan Morrill pitched four shutout innings in a 9-0 victory.
In the second game, Cameron Bogard drove in Grant Stading with a one-out 10th-inning double to end the game.
Kyle Kreischer pitched five innings to pick up the win in the second game.
The Cardinals have a big weekend coming up.
They travel Spokane to play the top-ranked team in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
“That will be a test for us,” Servoss said.
