BELLINGHAM — The Whatcom Community College volleyball team got past Skagit Valley on Tuesday despite 16 kills from the Cardinals' Olivia Pratt and a 33-assist performance by Brooklyn Johnson.
Whatcom won 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 17-15.
Dylan Isaacson added 26 digs for the Cardinals, who fell to 3-3. Aynslee King had nine kills.
