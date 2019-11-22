TACOMA — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team saw its season come to an end Thursday on the first day of the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships.
Rogue swept the Cardinals 3-0 in a first-round match. In the second round, the Cardinals battled Highline tough, but lost 2-1.
Rogue won 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 behind 16 kills from Paia Togagae and 40 assists by Olivia Wallace. Brooklynn Johnson had 11 assists for the Cardinals.
In the loser-out match, Highline won 25-19, 22-25, 15-8 despite 11 kills each from Skagit Valley’s Emilie King and Taylor Lamb. Brooklynn Johnson provided 22 assists. Alicia Nguyen led Highline with 18 kills.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.