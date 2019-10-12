EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team followed its big win from Wednesday with another one Saturday.
Morgan Jones and Payton Boehm both scored and the Cardinals beat Edmonds 2-1.
Jones’ goal came in the second minute off a Mackenzie Carnell assist, while Boehm scored unassisted in the 67th minute.
“It was kind of an ugly, scrappy game — one we needed to win,” Cardinals coach Tony Savoy said. “Points-wise, this week’s wins were big for us.”
Skagit Valley (5-4-1, 6-6-1) is slated to begin its third round of Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play next week.
Men’s Soccer Skagit Valley 3, Edmonds 1
EDMONDS — Diego Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Edwin Subias all scored as the Cardinals snagged the win.
“It took us a while to get going, but when we did we did well,” Skagit Valley coach Joe Spencer said after his team improved to 4-5-2 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region and 6-6-3 overall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.