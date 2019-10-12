EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team followed its big win from Wednesday with another one Saturday.

Morgan Jones and Payton Boehm both scored and the Cardinals beat Edmonds 2-1.

Jones’ goal came in the second minute off a Mackenzie Carnell assist, while Boehm scored unassisted in the 67th minute.

“It was kind of an ugly, scrappy game — one we needed to win,” Cardinals coach Tony Savoy said. “Points-wise, this week’s wins were big for us.”

Skagit Valley (5-4-1, 6-6-1) is slated to begin its third round of Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play next week.

Men’s Soccer Skagit Valley 3, Edmonds 1

EDMONDS — Diego Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Edwin Subias all scored as the Cardinals snagged the win.

“It took us a while to get going, but when we did we did well,” Skagit Valley coach Joe Spencer said after his team improved to 4-5-2 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region and 6-6-3 overall.

