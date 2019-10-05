SHORELINE — Morgan Jones made sure the Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team got more goals than it needed for the win Saturday.

Jones scored in the 17th and 72nd minutes as the Cardinals beat the Dolphins 2-0.

Skagit Valley’s Mackenzie Carnell provided an assist and Kayla Koens made three saves in 90 minutes of action for the shutout.

The Cardinals improved to 3-4-1, 4-6-1. Shoreline fell to 1-6-1, 1-7-3.

Men’s Soccer Shoreline 3, Skagit Valley 2

SHORELINE — Jaime Vazquez and Edgar Ramirez scored goals for the Cardinals, but three Dolphins scored to give Shoreline the win.

Skagit fell to 2-5-1 in division, 4-6-2 overall.

