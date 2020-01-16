Goskagit

The undefeated Skagit Valley College men's basketball team has been recognized as the top team in the Northwest Athletic Conference in the conference's latest coaches' poll.

It's the 17-0 team's first time this season in the top spot. The Cardinals are ahead of 14-1 Clackamas and 15-1 North Idaho in the poll. In the previous poll, released in late December, they were the third-ranked team.

The Cardinals are scheduled to face Whatcom at 6 p.m. Saturday on the road. 

