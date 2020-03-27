MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's soccer team has filled its coaching vacancy.
Tomaz Marinelli will be on the sidelines for the Cardinals in the fall.
“I enjoy the development of student athletes into adulthood through high achievement in the classroom and on the field of play," Marinelli said in a news release from the college.
He inherits a team that was 9-8-2 a season ago while playing in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Division.
Marinelli arrives in the Skagit Valley from Lake Tahoe Community College in California where for the past two seasons he served as the assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s programs. Prior to that, he coached the men’s program at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.
Both programs were nationally ranked. Indian Hills reached its national tournament in 2017 and Lake Tahoe reached the California Community College Athletic Association quarterfinals.
Tomaz graduated from the University of Iowa after arriving from Brazil.
He holds a United States Soccer Federation coaching license and is a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He also holds a performance enhancement certification from the National Association of Sports Medicine and is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish.
"My teams typically play an aggressive high-pressing style, aiming to dictate play and create turnovers that lead to goal scoring chances,” he said in the release.
