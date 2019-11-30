MOUNT VERNON — The Big Bend men’s basketball team threw a defense at Skagit Valley on Saturday night the Cardinals hadn’t seen before.
It didn’t slow them down much.
Point guard Marquan Williams scored 31 points and added eight assists, and the Cardinals overcame Big Bend’s zone defense for a 101-77 victory in the Skagit Valley College Turkey Tournament.
It was Skagit Valley’s second straight win in the tournament followed its opening-round win against Columbia Basin on Friday, and it boosted them to 4-0 overall going into Sunday’s 5 p.m. game against Grays Harbor. It was also the Cardinals’ fourth game scoring more than 100 points.
Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said of Big Bend’s odd-front zone, “I don’t care how good you are, when you face it for the first time it takes some getting used to ...(Big Bend) played us smart.”
In addition to Williams’ game-high total, Anthony Iglesia hit five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points; Willie Thomas III scored 16 points, including a two-handed dunk off an alley-oop from Ajani Chappell; and Daniel Santana had 10 points, six steals and four assists.
“Our effort was good. We played really hard,” Howell said.
The effort paid off on the defensive end, where the Cardinals pestered the Vikings into 24 turnovers while committing only five. The Cardinals scored 38 points off turnovers, while the Vikings managed two.
Jack McClary scored a team-high 26 points for Big Bend and went 10-of-11 from the field. Jahvontae’ Jones added 16 points.
The Cardinals will wrap up this year’s Turkey Tournament with their game Sunday against Grays Harbor, which beat Northwest Indian College 101-65 Saturday. Matthew Pearson led six Grays Harbor players in double-digit scoring with 18 points.
