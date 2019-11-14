MOUNT VERNON — With a new face on the sidelines and a high-octane mix of players on the court, the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team hopes to start a new era as it kicks off its season Saturday at home.
Former Tacoma Community College coach Carl Howell — a former player for the Cardinals — took the reins of the program in the offseason and will coach his first game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Handle It Prep.
Howell had the best winning percentage among Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball coaches (363-109, 77%) when he left Tacoma Community College, a team he guided to two NWAC titles. He also coached at Eastern Washington University and Central Washington University, and was recently an assistant at the University of Puget Sound.
In his inaugural season with the Cardinals, Howell will have a squad stocked both with newcomers and returners.
He said the backcourt will offer a tough test for opponents.
“This is the quickest backcourt I’ve ever coached. We’re quick on the perimeter,” he said.
That backcourt will include Marquan Williams, an NCAA Division I-level recruit who spent his freshman year at Trinity Valley, where he averaged better than seven points and three assists as a starter for the highly competitive junior college program.
Howell said Williams will be as good a point guard as there is in the conference.
He probably won’t be the only bright spot for the Cardinals, though, with other backcourt standouts on the roster including Anthony Iglesia, a former standout at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, New York, and Daniel Santana from Tacoma’s Wilson High School.
“They’re super-quick, they’re tough and they can score. They all complement each other,” Howell said.
The group of newcomers also includes DeMarcus Hall-Scriven, a standout from Alaska’s Anchorage Christian High School, and Willie Thomas III, who starred for Lincoln High School before spending a year at McLennan Junior College in Waco, Texas.
Thomas said this team heads into the season with plenty to prove.
“I love the way we compete in practice, the way (Howell) pushes all of us,” he said. “We’ll show everyone we’re no pushovers. We go hard every day.”
Marquan Williams said the group seems to be a good blend.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” he said.
The new Cardinals will join several returners, including low-post player Daniel Sharpe, the team’s tallest player at 6-foot-8; guard A.J. Chappell, who Howell said is a tough defender; Sedro-Woolley graduate Cade Isakson; and Burlington-Edison grad Caleb Sheldon.
Isakson and Sheldon say they like what they’ve seen so far.
“We’re moving the ball a lot more,” Sheldon said. “More people are getting touches, more people are getting shots up.”
“We’re fast, we move the ball and we play great defense,” Isakson said. “I think we’ll score a lot of points.”
Howell, who will be assisted by Jamar Williams, said the expectations are high ... and the players ready after battling against each other in preseason practices.
“They’re ready for a real game,” he said.
