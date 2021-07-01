Skagit Valley College has a new men's soccer coach.
The Cardinals announced Wednesday the hire of Jordan Carver, who earned a pair of national titles in previous roles as both a coach and assistant coach.
Carver was the head coach of Iowa Western Community College for 11 years, a run that included a 25-0 season in 2013 ended with a National Junior College Athletic Association title in. Carver was named the association's National Coach of the Year.
He also earned a national championship earlier this year as an assistant with Salt Lake City Community College, which beat Iowa Western 2-1 in overtime to win the program's first title five years after its founding.
Carver was an All-American selection at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Carver will be joining one of the most historically successful programs in the Northwest Athletic Conference, which currently includes schools in Washington, Idaho and Oregon as well as one in British Columbia. Skagit Valley has won a dozen titles since 1974. Skagit Valley's most recent NWAC title came in 2003 under then-head coach Dave Ryberg.
“The experience that Jordan brings as a national recruiter, mentoring student-athletes beyond the soccer field and supporting them after their two-year college experience, reflects Skagit Valley College's commitment to equity in access, achievement, and community," Cardinals athletic director Mitch Freeman said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.