SHORELINE — Emilie King and Taylor Lamb had 11 kills each Friday as the Skagit Valley College volleyball team earned a sweep of Shoreline.
Brooklynn Johnson added 26 assists as the Cardinals won in Shoreline 25-21, 25-17,25-21. King added 10 digs.
Skagit Valley is 5-7 in Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play and 10-26 overall.
