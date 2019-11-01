SHORELINE — Emilie King and Taylor Lamb had 11 kills each Friday as the Skagit Valley College volleyball team earned a sweep of Shoreline.

Brooklynn Johnson added 26 assists as the Cardinals won in Shoreline 25-21, 25-17,25-21. King added 10 digs.

Skagit Valley is 5-7 in Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play and 10-26 overall.

More from this section

Load comments