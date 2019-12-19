OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team’s defense did it again.
Led by a pestering backcourt, the Cardinals clamped down on normally high-flying Walla Walla for an 80-65 victory in the Northwest Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament. The Cardinals will play Blue Mountain at 1 p.m. today to finish the tournament.
With starting point guard Marquan Williams limited due to injury, the Cardinals needed a hard-fought performance to come out on top against Walla Walla.
“Defensively, we just keep finding a way to keep getting it done,” Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
He said the defensive effort was stellar team-wide, but also included good performances by Anthony Iglesia and A.J. Chappell.
“They create havoc,” he said.
Iglesia hit four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 18 points, and Willie Thomas III scored 16 points for the Cardinals as they improved to 10-0.
Daniel Santana scored 14 points and Chappell 13 points.
“Defensively, we’re playing at a high level now,” Howell said. “(Walla Walla) has a great offense ... and we wouldn’t let them run it.”
Williams played 14 minutes for the Cardinals and had four points, four rebounds and an assist.
