OREGON CITY, Ore. — After Friday's win over Blue Mountain, the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team is headed into its winter break with a perfect record and a small piece of program history.
A.J. Chappell scored 24 points and the Cardinals beat Blue Mountain 88-62 to wrap up the Northwest Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament and improve their to 11-0. It's the program's best-ever start through 11 games.
"They've really, really bought into our toughness culture. I couldn't ask for more from them at this point in the season," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
One player who's definitely bought in is Chappell, who parlayed more minutes on the road trip into the tournament Most Valuable Player award.
With point guard Marquan Williams limited by injury, Chappell stepped up Friday with a 9-for-11 shooting performance from the field to go with four rebounds and five assists.
Howell said Chappell excelled from the start of the tournament on the defensive end, too. The guard took five charges in the Cardinals' tournament-opening victory.
"He took advantage of his minutes," Howell said.
Against Blue Mountain, Anthony Iglesia scored 21 points and handed out seven assists for the Cardinals, who opened the game with a 24-2 run. He hit five 3-pointers on his way to his total. Willie Thomas III had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Caleb Sheldon added 10 points.
The Cardinals hit the road again after the break with a Dec. 28 game against Centralia — their first game in the Clackamas Holiday Tournament.
