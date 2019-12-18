OREGON CITY, Ore. — It wasn’t pretty, but the Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team gutted out a win on the road Wednesday in the Northwest Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament.
Marquan Williams had 24 points and five assists, Skagit Valley committed just six turnovers and the Cardinals turned in a tough defensive effort in a 79-66 win over Southwestern Oregon. Anthony Iglesia added 14 points, and Willie Thomas III added 12 points and six rebounds despite being saddled with foul trouble.
“Sometimes with the first game of these tournaments, you have to find a way to win and we did that,” Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. “Our defense won it for us. ... We were able to gut it out.”
The Cardinals wouldn’t have been able to do so, Howell added, without a bruising effort by its backcourt — especially Iglesia and A.J. Chappell.
Chappell, Howell said, did something he’d never seen before — took five charges as Skagit Valley preserved its undefeated record (9-0).
Sedro-Woolley graduate Cade Isakson hit two 3-pointers on his way to 10 points, and Daniel Santana had eight points and 12 rebounds. Southwestern Oregon’s Terryn Mosley shot 8-of-12 from the field on his way to 22 points.
The Cardinals will face Walla Walla (4-3) at 3 p.m. Thursday.
