Former Skagit Valley College pitcher Kade Mechals was selected in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Thursday. He was the 112th pick overall.
Mechals’ senior season at Grand Canyon University was an abbreviated one. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior was 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.
In 2019, he was 11-1 with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 100 in 91.2 innings. Opponents hit just .189 off him in his two years at the Phoenix college.
Previously drafted in the 40th round in 2019 by the Miami Marlins, Mechals is in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery in May, according to soxon35th.com.
In his one year at Skagit Valley, Mechals appeared in eight games (all starts) and posted a 1.72 ERA. He struck out 77 batters in 47 innings of work while allowing just 17 hits.
Mechals led the 28-school Northwest Athletic Conference in opponent batting average (.106) and was a first-team All-NWAC pick.
