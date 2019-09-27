ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' tennis team swept aside Ferndale 7-0 on Friday.

In singles, the Seahawks got victories from Ben Fountain (7-5, 6-3), Anthony Anderson (6-1, 6-0), Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-0) and Will Waldrop (6-2, 6-1).

Anacortes got doubles victories from Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely (6-3, 6-0), Hayden Long and Gunner Hering (6-1, 7-5) and Eli Hankey and Kyle Smolsnik (7-6(4), 6-4).

Squalicum Storm 5,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 2

MOUNT VERNON — The Storm claimed the win on the covered courts at Skagit Valley College.

"Top to bottom, we really played well," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. "It was good to see them bounce back after their match against Sehome (a 7-0 loss)."

Burlington-Edison managed a pair of wins, both coming in doubles. At the No. 1 spot, Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry won 6-3, 6-4, while Nathan Van Beek and Owen Dryer battled to a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory.

"We knew Squalicum was a tough 3A team," the coach said. "Every match was a battle on the court. Now we get ready to play four matches in five days."

College Volleyball

Skagit Valley 3,

Olympic 0

BREMERTON — Emilie King and Taylor Lamb had 19 kills each and Allison Chase tallied 25 assists as the Cardinals stopped the Rangers 27-25, 25-23, 26-24. 

Brooklynn Johnson added 24 assists and Lamb had nine digs for Skagit Valley (1-2 North Region). Olympic is 0-2. 

