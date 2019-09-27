ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' tennis team swept aside Ferndale 7-0 on Friday.
In singles, the Seahawks got victories from Ben Fountain (7-5, 6-3), Anthony Anderson (6-1, 6-0), Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-0) and Will Waldrop (6-2, 6-1).
Anacortes got doubles victories from Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely (6-3, 6-0), Hayden Long and Gunner Hering (6-1, 7-5) and Eli Hankey and Kyle Smolsnik (7-6(4), 6-4).
—
Squalicum Storm 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Storm claimed the win on the covered courts at Skagit Valley College.
"Top to bottom, we really played well," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. "It was good to see them bounce back after their match against Sehome (a 7-0 loss)."
Burlington-Edison managed a pair of wins, both coming in doubles. At the No. 1 spot, Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry won 6-3, 6-4, while Nathan Van Beek and Owen Dryer battled to a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory.
"We knew Squalicum was a tough 3A team," the coach said. "Every match was a battle on the court. Now we get ready to play four matches in five days."
—
College Volleyball
Skagit Valley 3,
Olympic 0
BREMERTON — Emilie King and Taylor Lamb had 19 kills each and Allison Chase tallied 25 assists as the Cardinals stopped the Rangers 27-25, 25-23, 26-24.
Brooklynn Johnson added 24 assists and Lamb had nine digs for Skagit Valley (1-2 North Region). Olympic is 0-2.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.