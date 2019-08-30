BREMERTON — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team swept two matches Friday.

The Cardinals beat Centralia 3-1 and South Puget Sound 3-0.

Taylor Lamb and Paityn Palmer had 10 kills each and Allsion Chase served up 19 assists in the first win, which went the Cardinals' way 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-17.

Palmer had 10 kills and Brooklynn Johnson had 10 assists as the Cardinals won the second match 25-18, 25-22, 25-23. 

Men’s Soccer

Skagit Valley 0, South Puget Sound 0

MOUNT VERNON — The nonleague tie left the Cardinals 1-1-2. South Puget Sound is 0-3-1.

Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

More from this section

Load comments