MOUNT VERNON — A shorthanded Skagit Valley College women's basketball team kept it close Wednesday evening against Whatcom Community College.
When the final horn sounded, however, the Orcas emerged with the 59-50 victory.
With six players available, the Cardinals (2-4) faced a fast-paced Whatcom team insistent on pressing the issue.
Grace Shaddle finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for Skagit. Shauna Koonuk had 13 points.
"When our point guard can get eight rebounds, that is a good night," said Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle. "She really hits the boards hard. She had good shot selection and managed the game well for us."
Castle added her six available players are a very athletic group; they combined for 20 steals while playing mostly zone.
"We didn't shoot free throws well or (shoot) from the 3-point line," Castle said. "We will keep working on those areas as well as turnovers. A low scoring game, we tried to stop their fast break points and manage clock on our end."
SOFTBALL
BREMERTON — Skagit Valley dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Olympic, 8-1 and 7-6. The Cardinals are 2-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.