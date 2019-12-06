EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team lost a close road game Friday despite a big night for Melissa Frein and McKenzie Yost, who combined for 45 points and 23 rebounds against Clackamas.
Clackamas (6-0) won the first-round Everett Tournament game 68-63 behind a game-high 25 points from Brooke Bullock. Yost had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (3-1) and Frein had 21 and 12.
Nakiya Edwards hit three 3-pointers on her way to 12 points. She added seven assists and five rebounds for the Cardinals, who will play Big Bend at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"We've had this mentality that they're never going to give up, and ... stayed in that realm," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said.
She noted that Skagit Valley shot 53 percent from the field and outrebounded Clackamas 44-42.
