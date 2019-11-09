WALLA WALLA — Last week, the Skagit Valley College women’s soccer team upended an opponent to stay alive in the postseason.
On Saturday the Cardinals were on the verge of doing it again until a last-minute goal brought their season to a halt in the Northwest Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
The Cardinals battled Walla Walla on the road to a 1-1 tie through regulation, but the Warriors won on a goal by Jessica Maher in the final minute of the first overtime period.
Maher scored twice for Walla Walla, first in the first half, then with the golden goal. Morgan Jones answered the first goal for Skagit Valley.
The Cardinals had finished third in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region, fighting their way into the postseason with a win in their final regular-season game. Then the Cardinals beat Portland 2-1 on the road to advance to the quarterfinal matchup with the Warriors, who won the East Region during the regular season.
Skagit Valley coach Tony Savoy said, “I’m proud of my team for battling ... They kept working, kept chipping away.”
Goalkeeper Miranda Rodriguez made eight saves for the Cardinals (9-9-2) against Walla Walla.
Savoy noted that this year’s squad was the first SVC women’s team to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
“I told the girls after the game, ‘Nothing I say will make this better, but when you look back know that you did something no other Skagit team has done,’” he said. “It was a great season. It doesn’t feel like it right now but we put together a good season, something to build off of.”
